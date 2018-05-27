Jean-Louis MatinierBorn 1963
Jean-Louis Matinier
1963
Jean-Louis Matinier Biography (Wikipedia)
Jean-Louis Matinier (born 1963 in Nevers, France) is a leading contemporary accordion player in the fields of jazz and world music.
Jean-Louis Matinier Tracks
Le pas du chat noir
Anouar Brahem
Le pas du chat noir
Le pas du chat noir
