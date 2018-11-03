Johnny CopelandBorn 27 March 1937. Died 3 July 1997
Johnny Copeland
1937-03-27
Johnny Copeland Biography (Wikipedia)
John Clyde Copeland (March 27, 1937 – July 3, 1997) was an American Texas blues guitarist and singer. In 1983 he was named Blues Entertainer of the Year by the Blues Foundation. He is the father of blues singer Shemekia Copeland.
In 2017, Copeland was posthumously inducted in to the Blues Hall of Fame.
Johnny Copeland Tracks
Another Man's Wife
Another Man's Wife
Sufferin' City
Sufferin' City
Sufferin' City
Lion's Den
Lion's Den
Lion's Den
It's Me
It's Me
It's Me
The Hip Hop
The Hip Hop
The Hip Hop
You Must Believe In Yourself
You Must Believe In Yourself
I'm Going To Make My Home Where I Lay My Hat
I'm Going To Make My Home Where I Lay My Hat
Four Dried Beans
Four Dried Beans
Four Dried Beans
Dedicated To The Greatest
Dedicated To The Greatest
Down On Bended Knee
Down On Bended Knee
Down On Bended Knee
Every Dog's Got His Day
Every Dog's Got His Day
Every Dog's Got His Day
