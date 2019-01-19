United Future OrganizationFormed 1990
United Future Organization
1990
Biography (Wikipedia)
United Future Organization (also known as UFO) is a nu-jazz trio made up of Japanese-born Tadashi Yabe (矢部 直 Yabe Tadashi), Toshio Matsuura (松浦 俊夫 Matsuura Toshio) and Frenchman Raphael Sebbag (ラファエル セバーグ). In 1994, the group appeared on the Red Hot Organization's compilation album, Stolen Moments: Red Hot + Cool. The album, meant to raise awareness and funds in support of the AIDS epidemic in relation to the African-American community, was heralded as "Album of the Year" by Time Magazine. One of the three original founding members, Toshio Matsuura, left the group in 2002 to work with Universal Japan on a remix album project.
- Funk & Soul Years - 1999https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0348gmq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0348gmq.jpg2015-10-03T17:30:00.000ZCraig Charles takes you back to 1999 in the Funk & Soul Years.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0348gn3
Funk & Soul Years - 1999
Flying Saucer
United Future Organization
Flying Saucer
Flying Saucer
The Planet Plan
United Future Organization
The Planet Plan
The Planet Plan
I'll Bet You Thought I'd Never Find You (Acapella) (feat. Jon Hendricks)
United Future Organization
I'll Bet You Thought I'd Never Find You (Acapella) (feat. Jon Hendricks)
I'll Bet You Thought I'd Never Find You (Acapella) (feat. Jon Hendricks)
United Future Airlines
United Future Organization
United Future Airlines
United Future Airlines
Flying Saucer (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
United Future Organization
Flying Saucer (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
Flying Saucer (feat. Dee Dee Bridgewater)
Transworld
United Future Organization
Transworld
Transworld
My Foolish Dream
United Future Organization
My Foolish Dream
My Foolish Dream
No Problem
United Future Organization
No Problem
No Problem
Fools Paradise
United Future Organization
Fools Paradise
Fools Paradise
Loud Minority (Alex Reece Remix)
United Future Organization
Loud Minority (Alex Reece Remix)
Loud Minority (Alex Reece Remix)
