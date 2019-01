Oliver Scott "Oli" Sykes (born 20 November 1986) is an English musician, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and clothing designer, best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Bring Me the Horizon. He also founded the apparel company Drop Dead Clothing. Sykes has also created the graphic novel Raised by Raptors with Drop Dead Clothing artist Ben Ashton-Bell.

