Oliver Sykes
1986-11-20
Oliver Sykes Biography (Wikipedia)
Oliver Scott "Oli" Sykes (born 20 November 1986) is an English musician, singer, songwriter, entrepreneur and clothing designer, best known as the lead vocalist of the rock band Bring Me the Horizon. He also founded the apparel company Drop Dead Clothing. Sykes has also created the graphic novel Raised by Raptors with Drop Dead Clothing artist Ben Ashton-Bell.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Oliver Sykes Performances & Interviews
Oliver Sykes Tracks
While She Sleeps
While She Sleeps
You Me at Six
