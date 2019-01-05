Luna are an American dream pop/indie pop band formed in 1991 by singer/guitarist Dean Wareham after the breakup of Galaxie 500. Described by Rolling Stone as “the best band you’ve never heard of”, Luna combined intricate guitar work, traditional rock rhythms and poetic lyrics.

The earliest edition of the band also included drummer Stanley Demeski and bassist Justin Harwood (Demeski formerly of The Feelies and Harwood formerly of New Zealand band The Chills). The original line-up was expanded with the addition of guitarist Sean Eden for their second album, 1994's Bewitched. Lee Wall replaced Demeski on drums in time for 1997's Pup Tent, and Britta Phillips of Ultra Baby Fat and The Belltower (also known as the singing voice of animated character Jem) joined when bassist Justin Harwood departed in 2000. Phillips and Wareham became romantically involved and eventually married in 2007.