Elizabeth Rose
Elizabeth Rose Biography
Elizabeth Maniscalco, better known by her stage name Elizabeth Rose is an Australian Electronica DJ/producer and singer-songwriter. Her first single, "Ready", was released in January 2012 to good reviews, with Radar Music marking her as one of the "20 Aussie Indie Bands to Watch in 2012". Elizabeth now goes under the alias 'Brux' and is signed to Dim Mak Records.
The Wave (feat. Elizabeth Rose)
Madeaux
I Didn't Believe (Special Features Remix) (feat. Elizabeth Rose)
Flight Facilities
Banalités - Sanglots
Francis Poulenc
La voix humaine (excerpt)
Francis Poulenc
Priez pour paix
Francis Poulenc
Out Of Step
Elizabeth Rose
