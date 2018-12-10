Jude Johnstone is an American singer-songwriter. Her songs have been covered by Laura Branigan, Trisha Yearwood, Emmylou Harris, Bonnie Raitt, Bette Midler, Johnny Cash, Stevie Nicks, Mary Black and others. Johnstone wrote the #1 song "The Woman Before Me" on Yearwood's debut CD, which also won an award from Broadcast Music Incorporated. In 1997, Johnny Cash won the Country Album of the Year Grammy for American II Unchained (Johnny Cash album) for which Johnstone wrote the title track. BoJak Records was created by her manager Bob Burton in 2002 to release her debut CD Coming of Age followed by the 2005 release of "On a Good Day," and in 2007 "Blue Light," 2008 "mr.sun," 2011 "Quiet Girl", 2013 "Shatter," and in 2016, "A Woman's Work." She lives in Nashville, Tennessee.