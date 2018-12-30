The PiratesRock band
The Pirates
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd95d6f9-8007-457b-9997-29a6996054da
The Pirates Tracks
Sort by
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee
The Pirates
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee
Last played on
Talkin `bout you (live)
The Pirates
Talkin `bout you (live)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talkin `bout you (live)
Last played on
I Can Tell (John Peel session 11th Nov 1977)
The Pirates
I Can Tell (John Peel session 11th Nov 1977)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Tell (John Peel session 11th Nov 1977)
Performer
Last played on
Sweet Love On My Mind
The Pirates
Sweet Love On My Mind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Love On My Mind
Last played on
LONESOME TRAIN
The Pirates
LONESOME TRAIN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LONESOME TRAIN
Last played on
Shakin' All Over
The Pirates
Shakin' All Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shakin' All Over
Last played on
I Can Tell
The Pirates
I Can Tell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can Tell
Last played on
Dr Feelgood
The Pirates
Dr Feelgood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dr Feelgood
Last played on
Johnny B Goode's Good
The Pirates
Johnny B Goode's Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Johnny B Goode's Good
Last played on
Please Don`t Touch
The Pirates
Please Don`t Touch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Please Don`t Touch
Last played on
GOING BACK HOME
The Pirates
GOING BACK HOME
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
GOING BACK HOME
Last played on
ALL BY MYSELF
The Pirates
ALL BY MYSELF
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ALL BY MYSELF
Last played on
Sweet Love on My Mind (It's Rock N Roll, 11th December 1976)
The Pirates
Sweet Love on My Mind (It's Rock N Roll, 11th December 1976)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Milk Cow Blues (It's Rock N Roll, 11th December 1976)
The Pirates
Milk Cow Blues (It's Rock N Roll, 11th December 1976)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (It's Rock N Roll, 11th December 1976)
The Pirates
Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (It's Rock N Roll, 11th December 1976)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Munchen It
The Pirates
Don't Munchen It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Munchen It
Last played on
Gibson, Martin, Fender
The Pirates
Gibson, Martin, Fender
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gibson, Martin, Fender
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Pirates
The Pirates Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Wilko Johnson "Indifference Was a Triumph"
-
Wilko Johnson Live Session
-
Why did Game of Thrones miss a trick when Wilko Johnson was on the show?
-
Wilko Johnson interviewed at Lakefest
-
Wilko Johnson
-
FRIDAY: Wilko Johnson
-
‘What?! So I had to get terminal cancer to be asked to play at your poxy show?!’- Wilko Johnson
-
Cornbury: Wilko Johnson
-
Wilko Johnson: Life Lessons
-
Wilko Johnson: Don't You Leave Me Here
Back to artist