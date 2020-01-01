Michael Tucker (born August 15, 1990), known professionally as BloodPop (stylized as BloodPop®), is an American musician, record producer, and songwriter. He has previously used the monikers Blood Diamonds, Blood, and Michael Diamond. He is known for writing and producing songs for Justin Bieber and Madonna. In 2017, he released a collaboration with Bieber, "Friends", as his debut single under the BloodPop moniker.