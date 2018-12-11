Ignat SolzhenitsynRussian-American conductor and pianist.. Born 23 September 1972
Ignat Solzhenitsyn
1972-09-23
Ignat Solzhenitsyn Biography (Wikipedia)
Ignat Aleksandrovich Solzhenitsyn (Russian: Игна́т Алекса́ндрович Солжени́цын; born 23 September 1972) is a Russian-American conductor and pianist. He is the conductor laureate of the Chamber Orchestra of Philadelphia and the principal guest conductor of the Moscow Symphony Orchestra. He is the son of Russian author Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn.
