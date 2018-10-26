Dimitri AshkenazyBorn 1969
Dimitri Ashkenazy
1969
Dimitri Ashkenazy Tracks
Concerto for Clarinet & Viola in E Minor, Op. 88: III. Allegro molto
Max Bruch
Orchestra
The Soldier's Tale (version for trio)
Igor Stravinsky
The Soldier's Tale
Igor Stravinsky
Cumha craobh nan teud
Dimitri Ashkenazy
Pastorale
Igor Stravinsky
Concerto (Strathclyde concerto no.4)
Peter Maxwell Davies
Conductor
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 70: Sir Peter Maxwell Davies Birthday Concert
Royal Albert Hall
2014-09-08T05:30:35
8
Sep
2014
Proms 2014: Prom 70: Sir Peter Maxwell Davies Birthday Concert
Royal Albert Hall
