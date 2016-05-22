Real LifeAustralian new wave/synth-pop band. Formed 1980
Real Life are a Melbourne-based Australian new wave/synthpop band that achieved international chart success with their 1983 singles "Send Me an Angel" and "Catch Me I'm Falling". Both singles appeared on the band's debut album, Heartland, released in 1983.
The band originally consisted of David Sterry (lead vocals and guitar), Richard Zatorski (violin and keyboard), Alan Johnson (bass) and Danny Simcic (drums). Steve Williams (keyboard) replaced Zatorski in 1986, who was then replaced by George Pappas in 1996 after a long hiatus of band activity.
Send Me An Angel
Real Life
Send Me An Angel
Send Me An Angel
Deeper
Real Life
Deeper
Deeper
