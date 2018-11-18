London Opera Chorus
London Opera Chorus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd8e6326-1920-4b9b-ae44-bb8787b15371
London Opera Chorus Tracks
Sort by
Night Chorus (The Death of Klinghoffer)
John Adams, London Opera Chorus, Lyon Opera Orchestra & Kent Negano
Night Chorus (The Death of Klinghoffer)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Chorus (The Death of Klinghoffer)
Composer
Orchestra
Conductor
Last played on
Tre sbirri... Una carozza... Presto - Te Deum
Giacomo Puccini
Tre sbirri... Una carozza... Presto - Te Deum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Tre sbirri... Una carozza... Presto - Te Deum
Last played on
Voce di donna (from La Gioconda)
Amilcare Ponchielli
Voce di donna (from La Gioconda)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Voce di donna (from La Gioconda)
Last played on
Brindisi from La Traviata
Luciano Pavarotti
Brindisi from La Traviata
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl4y.jpglink
Brindisi from La Traviata
Last played on
Il Trovatore - opera in 4 parts
Giuseppe Verdi
Il Trovatore - opera in 4 parts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
Il Trovatore - opera in 4 parts
Last played on
La Traviata - opera in 3 acts
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata - opera in 3 acts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljsfx.jpglink
La Traviata - opera in 3 acts
Last played on
Scene 2, Day Chorus from The Death of Klinghoffer
John Adams
Scene 2, Day Chorus from The Death of Klinghoffer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqrcf.jpglink
Scene 2, Day Chorus from The Death of Klinghoffer
Orchestra
Last played on
London Opera Chorus Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist