The CollectiveChildren in Need 2011. Formed 2011
The Collective
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd8cf577-f8ae-4c96-b7d4-6ceea01bf067
The Collective Tracks
Sort by
Teardrop (Children In Need 2011)
The Collective
Teardrop (Children In Need 2011)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teardrop (Children In Need 2011)
Last played on
The Collective Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist