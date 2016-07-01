Jean CrasBorn 22 May 1879. Died 14 September 1932
Jean Émile Paul Cras (22 May 1879 – 14 September 1932) was a 20th-century French composer and career naval officer. His musical compositions were inspired by his native Brittany, his travels to Africa, and most of all, by his sea voyages. As a naval commander he served with distinction in the Adriatic Campaign during World War I.
Mass In D Minor (Agnus Dei)
Suite en duo (4th mvt)
Trio for violin, viola and cello: 3rd mvt; Anime
