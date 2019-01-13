Bim ShermanBorn 2 February 1950. Died 17 November 2000
Bim Sherman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlh5.jpg
1950-02-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd8b7588-2a76-4a42-8622-088e54e46e0e
Bim Sherman Biography (Wikipedia)
Jarret Lloyd Vincent (2 February 1950 – 17 November 2000), better known by one of his stage aliases Bim Sherman (others include Jarrett Tomlinson, Jarrett Vincent, Lloyd Vincent, J. L. Vincent, Bim Shieman and Lloyd Tomlinson), was a Jamaican musician and singer-songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bim Sherman Tracks
Sort by
Lightning And Thunder (Mungo Hi Fi Remix)
Bim Sherman
Lightning And Thunder (Mungo Hi Fi Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
Lightning And Thunder
Bim Sherman
Lightning And Thunder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
Lightning And Thunder
Last played on
Golden Locks
Bim Sherman
Golden Locks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
Golden Locks
Last played on
Devious Woman
Singers & Players
Devious Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
Devious Woman
Last played on
Love Forever
Bim Sherman
Love Forever
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
Love Forever
Last played on
Bewildered
Bim Sherman
Bewildered
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
Bewildered
Last played on
Lovers Leap
Bim Sherman
Lovers Leap
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
Lovers Leap
Last played on
Golden Locks (Acoustic Version)
Bim Sherman
Golden Locks (Acoustic Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
Golden Locks (Acoustic Version)
Last played on
Golden Locks (Original Version)
Bim Sherman
Golden Locks (Original Version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
Golden Locks (Original Version)
Last played on
So Jah Say
Bim Sherman
So Jah Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
So Jah Say
Last played on
Cool Down The Pressure
Bim Sherman
Cool Down The Pressure
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
Cool Down The Pressure
Last played on
My Woman
Bim Sherman
My Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
My Woman
Last played on
Wash Wash (Dub edit)
Bim Sherman
Wash Wash (Dub edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlh5.jpglink
Wash Wash (Dub edit)
Last played on
Bim Sherman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist