Not The Nine O'Clock NewsRowan Atkinson, Mel Smith, Pamela Stephenson, Griff Rhys-Jones. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1982
Not The Nine O'Clock News
1979
Biography (Wikipedia)
Not the Nine O'Clock News was a British television comedy sketch comedy which was broadcast on BBC2 from 1979 to 1982. Originally shown as a comedy alternative to the Nine O'Clock News on BBC1, it featured satirical sketches on current news stories and popular culture, as well as parody songs, comedy sketches, re-edited videos, and spoof television formats. The programme featured Rowan Atkinson, Pamela Stephenson, Mel Smith, and Griff Rhys Jones, as well as Chris Langham in the first series.
