Terror Jr is an American pop duo formed in 2016 founded by former The Cataracs band member David "Campa" Benjamin Singer-Vine, Lisa Vitale, and Felix Snow, who left the group in late 2017. Their first single "3 Strikes" was released through a Kylie Jenner lipgloss commercial. Their single "Come First" peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Spotify Velocity chart, number 54 in the Czech Republic, and number 59 in Slovakia.