Terror Jr
2016
Terror Jr Biography
Terror Jr is an American pop duo formed in 2016 founded by former The Cataracs band member David "Campa" Benjamin Singer-Vine, Lisa Vitale, and Felix Snow, who left the group in late 2017. Their first single "3 Strikes" was released through a Kylie Jenner lipgloss commercial. Their single "Come First" peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Spotify Velocity chart, number 54 in the Czech Republic, and number 59 in Slovakia.
Terror Jr Tracks
3 Strikes
3 Strikes
Say So
Say So
Sugar
Sugar
3 Strikes (Astronomyy Edit) (feat. Sophia Black)
3 Strikes (Astronomyy Edit) (feat. Sophia Black)
