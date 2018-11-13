Gérard SouzayBorn 8 December 1918. Died 17 August 2004
Gérard Souzay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1918-12-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd888278-d761-41c1-848b-e3af06c96915
Gérard Souzay Biography (Wikipedia)
Gérard Souzay (8 December 1918 – 17 August 2004) was a French baritone, regarded as one of the very finest interpreters of mélodie (French art song) in the generation after Charles Panzéra and Pierre Bernac.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Gérard Souzay Tracks
Sort by
Après un rêve, Op 7, No 1
Gabriel Fauré
Après un rêve, Op 7, No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Après un rêve, Op 7, No 1
Last played on
Les berceaux, Op 23, No 1
Gabriel Fauré
Les berceaux, Op 23, No 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Les berceaux, Op 23, No 1
Last played on
Troi Melodies sur les poems de Verlaine
Claude Debussy
Troi Melodies sur les poems de Verlaine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Troi Melodies sur les poems de Verlaine
Last played on
Le paon (Histoires naturelles)
Maurice Ravel
Le paon (Histoires naturelles)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Le paon (Histoires naturelles)
Last played on
Claire de lune, Op.46 No.2
Gabriel Fauré
Claire de lune, Op.46 No.2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Claire de lune, Op.46 No.2
Last played on
Phidyle
Henri Duparc
Phidyle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
Phidyle
Last played on
L' Horizon chimerique Op.118 - Je me suis embarque
Gabriel Fauré
L' Horizon chimerique Op.118 - Je me suis embarque
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
L' Horizon chimerique Op.118 - Je me suis embarque
Last played on
Serenade du bourgeois gentilhomme
Gabriel Fauré
Serenade du bourgeois gentilhomme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Serenade du bourgeois gentilhomme
Last played on
4 songs Op.51 - La rose
Gabriel Fauré
4 songs Op.51 - La rose
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
4 songs Op.51 - La rose
Last played on
4 songs Op.51 - Spleen
Gabriel Fauré
4 songs Op.51 - Spleen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
4 songs Op.51 - Spleen
Last played on
Sainte
Maurice Ravel
Sainte
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Sainte
Last played on
5 Melodies 'De Venise'
Gabriel Fauré
5 Melodies 'De Venise'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
5 Melodies 'De Venise'
Last played on
Le martin-pêcheur (Histoires naturelles)
Maurice Ravel
Le martin-pêcheur (Histoires naturelles)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Le martin-pêcheur (Histoires naturelles)
Last played on
L'invitation au voyage
Henri Duparc
L'invitation au voyage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtbp.jpglink
L'invitation au voyage
Last played on
L'Horizon chimerique Op.118
Gabriel Fauré
L'Horizon chimerique Op.118
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
L'Horizon chimerique Op.118
Last played on
Die Mainacht, Op 43 No 2
Dalton Baldwin
Die Mainacht, Op 43 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Die Mainacht, Op 43 No 2
Last played on
Arpege, Op. 76 No. 2; En sourdine, Op. 58 No. 2
Gabriel Fauré
Arpege, Op. 76 No. 2; En sourdine, Op. 58 No. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Arpege, Op. 76 No. 2; En sourdine, Op. 58 No. 2
Last played on
Tristesse, Op. 6 No. 2
Gabriel Fauré
Tristesse, Op. 6 No. 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Tristesse, Op. 6 No. 2
Last played on
4 Poemes de Guillaume Apollinaire for voice and piano (feat. Dalton Baldwin & Gérard Souzay)
Francis Poulenc
4 Poemes de Guillaume Apollinaire for voice and piano (feat. Dalton Baldwin & Gérard Souzay)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
4 Poemes de Guillaume Apollinaire for voice and piano (feat. Dalton Baldwin & Gérard Souzay)
Last played on
Azualao
Gérard Souzay
Azualao
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Azualao
Last played on
L'invitation au voyage
Gérard Souzay
L'invitation au voyage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
L'invitation au voyage
Last played on
Gérard Souzay Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Henri Duparc: L'invitation au voyage - excerpt (PCM 6) (2017)
-
César Franck and his circle
-
Wolf: Morike Lieder
-
Wolf: Spanish Song Book
-
Dowland: I saw my lady weep - Preview Clip
-
Dowland: Flow, my tears - Preview Clip
-
Dowland: Lachrimae amantis - Preview Clip
-
Dowland: The King of Denmark's Galliard - Preview Clip
Back to artist