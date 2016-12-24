FixersFormed 2009
Fixers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br2kz.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd86a33c-64b3-4160-809c-2295c0d44532
Fixers Biography (Wikipedia)
Fixers are a five-piece experimental music/psychedelic pop band from Oxford. The band consists of Jack Goldstein, Jason Warner, Christopher Dawson, Roo Bhasin and Michael Thompson and formed in 2009. The debut album, We'll Be the Moon, was released in the United Kingdom on 18 June 2012.
The band cites their influences as Brian Wilson, Van Dyke Parks, Kate Bush, Cocteau Twins, Steve Reich, J-Pop and Vanilla Fudge.
Fixers Tracks
Major League$ HO! HO! HO!
Fixers
Major League$ HO! HO! HO!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
A Term of Endearment (Rob Stevenson remix)
Fixers
A Term of Endearment (Rob Stevenson remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
A Term of Endearment (Rob Stevenson remix)
Last played on
Pink Light
Fixers
Pink Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Pink Light
Last played on
I Think This City Needs A Beach (We Need A Wasteland)
Fixers
I Think This City Needs A Beach (We Need A Wasteland)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Majesties Ranch (Twin Shadow remix)
Fixers
Majesties Ranch (Twin Shadow remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Majesties Ranch (Twin Shadow remix)
Last played on
Iron Deer Dreams
Fixers
Iron Deer Dreams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Iron Deer Dreams
Last played on
Another Lost Apache
Fixers
Another Lost Apache
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Another Lost Apache
Last played on
Bumblebees & Their Ways
Fixers
Bumblebees & Their Ways
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Crystals
Fixers
Crystals
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bw985.jpglink
Crystals
Last played on
Majesties Ranch
Fixers
Majesties Ranch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bwhqf.jpglink
Majesties Ranch
Last played on
Trans Love
Fixers
Trans Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Trans Love
Last played on
Swedish Cinnamon Bun
Fixers
Swedish Cinnamon Bun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Swedish Cinnamon Bun
Last played on
Uriel
Fixers
Uriel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Uriel
Last played on
Amsterdam
Fixers
Amsterdam
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Amsterdam
Last played on
Alexandra
Fixers
Alexandra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Alexandra
Last played on
Really Great World
Fixers
Really Great World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Really Great World
Last played on
Floating Up
Fixers
Floating Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br2kz.jpglink
Floating Up
Last played on
Swimmhaus Johannesburg
Fixers
Swimmhaus Johannesburg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01btslx.jpglink
Swimmhaus Johannesburg
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Live Lounge: Fixers
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebdg9r
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2011-01-15T05:42:47
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p013hgkm.jpg
15
Jan
2011
Live Lounge: Fixers
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
