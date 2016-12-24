Fixers are a five-piece experimental music/psychedelic pop band from Oxford. The band consists of Jack Goldstein, Jason Warner, Christopher Dawson, Roo Bhasin and Michael Thompson and formed in 2009. The debut album, We'll Be the Moon, was released in the United Kingdom on 18 June 2012.

The band cites their influences as Brian Wilson, Van Dyke Parks, Kate Bush, Cocteau Twins, Steve Reich, J-Pop and Vanilla Fudge.