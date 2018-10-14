Karel HusaBorn 7 August 1921. Died 14 December 2016
Karel Husa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1921-08-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd822679-6762-4c01-b965-2b0fdafbf16f
Karel Husa Biography (Wikipedia)
Karel Husa (August 7, 1921 – December 14, 2016) was a Czech-born classical composer and conductor, winner of the 1969 Pulitzer Prize for Music and 1993 University of Louisville Grawemeyer Award for Music Composition. In 1954, he immigrated to the United States and became an American citizen in 1959.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karel Husa Tracks
Sort by
Concerto for Wind Ensemble [1982] (Drum Ceremony;Elegy; Perpetual Motion)
Karel Husa
Concerto for Wind Ensemble [1982] (Drum Ceremony;Elegy; Perpetual Motion)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concerto for Wind Ensemble [1982] (Drum Ceremony;Elegy; Perpetual Motion)
Last played on
Karel Husa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist