Sabir KhanBorn 1 October 1978
Sabir Khan
1978-10-01
Sabir Khan Biography (Wikipedia)
Sabir Khan is an Indian Sarangi player and son of Legendary Sarangi player and vocalist Padma Bhushan Ustad Sultan Khan. He belongs to Sikar gharana (school) of music who have given several stalwarts to Indian classical music.
Sabir Khan Tracks
