Maurice Steger (born 1971 in Winterthur, Switzerland) is a Swiss recorder player and conductor, mostly in Baroque music.

Maurice Steger is a frequent guest soloist with leading Baroque ensembles such as the Akademie für Alte Musik Berlin, the Musica Antiqua Köln, The English Concert, Europa Galante, the Accademia Bizantina or I Barocchisti. He also regularly appears with modern symphony orchestras such as the English Chamber Orchestra, the Berliner Barock Solisten, the Musikkollegium Winterthur and the Zurich Chamber Orchestra, also in the role as conductor. He has performed with celebrated artists such as Thomas Quasthoff, Dorothea Röschmann, Howard Griffiths, Cecilia Bartoli, Hilary Hahn, Laurence Cummings, Igor Oistrakh, Marcus Creed, Jörg Faerber, Fabio Biondi, Sandrine Piau, Andrew Manze, Sol Gabetta, Diego Fasolis, Albrecht Mayer and Ruth Ziesak. In recital he is regularly accompanied by Naoki Kitaya and the Continuo Consort, by Markus Märkl, Alexander Weimann and by Sergio Ciomei.