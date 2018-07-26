Franz Xaver Wolfgang MozartBorn 26 July 1791. Died 29 July 1844
1791-07-26
Franz Xaver Wolfgang Mozart (26 July 1791 – 29 July 1844), also known as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jr., was the youngest child of six born to Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and his wife Constanze. He was the younger of his parents' two surviving children. He was a composer, pianist, conductor, and teacher from the late classical period whose musical style was of an early Romanticism, heavily influenced by his father's mature style.
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major (3rd mvt)
Franz Xaver Mozart, Howard Shelley & St Gallen Symphony Orchestra
Piano Concerto No 1 in C major (3rd mvt)
