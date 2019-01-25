Clor was a short-lived five-piece band from Brixton, England, formed by Barry Dobbin and Luke Smith in 2003 and which signed to the Parlophone record label after only six gigs. The band released a self-titled first album, in 2005 to critical acclaim. The album was selected by NME journalist Krissi Murison for the list of the "The 100 Greatest Albums You've Never Heard" published by the NME in 2010.