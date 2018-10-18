Roberto RodriguezJewish music artist
Roberto Rodriguez
Roberto Juan Rodríguez (Havana) is a Cuban-American jazz musician who is known for fusion of Latin music and Jewish Klezmer elements. Although not Jewish his father's Latin band regularly played at Jewish theatre, weddings and bar mitzvahs in Miami, giving the young percussionist an interest in Jewish music. In the 1980s he moved to New York, recording with Marc Ribot, as the drummer for Ribot's Los Cubanos Postizos, and John Zorn.
