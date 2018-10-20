Eddie Heywood and His OrchestraFormed 1944
Eddie Heywood and His Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd75122e-5d99-4604-ac17-6f15e8eaf38a
Tracks
Sort by
You Made Me Love You
James V. Monaco
You Made Me Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Made Me Love You
Last played on
All of Me
Billie Holiday
All of Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlc9.jpglink
All of Me
Last played on
Begin the Beguine
Eddie Heywood and His Orchestra
Begin the Beguine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Begin the Beguine
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist