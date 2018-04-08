Mala PunicaFormed 1987
Mala Punica
1987
Mala Punica Biography (Wikipedia)
Mala Punica is an early music ensemble led by Pedro Memelsdorff.
Kyrie 'Cunctipotens genitor Deus' and Gloria; Agnus Dei; Benedicamus Domino
Anonymous & Mala Punica
Dame d'onour (ballade 41v) from the Manuscript of Modena (Codex M5,24)
Anthonello de Caserta
