Eighth Wonder were an English pop band, formed in 1983 in London. The band were composed of singer (future model and actress) Patsy Kensit, her brother Jamie Kensit, Steve Grantley and Geoff Beauchamp. The band enjoyed number-one singles in Japan[citation needed] and Italy between 1985 and 1987, as well as hit singles in the UK and across Europe in 1988.