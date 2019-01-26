Eighth WonderFormed 1983. Disbanded 1989
Eighth Wonder
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd6d18bf-56a7-4359-8ef2-28178a3b8c7c
Eighth Wonder Biography (Wikipedia)
Eighth Wonder were an English pop band, formed in 1983 in London. The band were composed of singer (future model and actress) Patsy Kensit, her brother Jamie Kensit, Steve Grantley and Geoff Beauchamp. The band enjoyed number-one singles in Japan[citation needed] and Italy between 1985 and 1987, as well as hit singles in the UK and across Europe in 1988.
Eighth Wonder Tracks
I'm Not Scared
Eighth Wonder
I'm Not Scared
I'm Not Scared
Last played on
I'm Not Scared [Single Edit]
Eighth Wonder
I'm Not Scared [Single Edit]
I'm Not Scared [Single Edit]
Last played on
