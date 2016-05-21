Dennis Challen Brown (also credited as D.C. Brown or simply Dennis Brown) is an American film and television composer.

He is best known for composing the soundtrack to the 1987-1996 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated TV series, along with Chuck Lorre—with whom he has continued to work ever since.

He is a six-time BMI TV Music Award winner, for Grace Under Fire and Dharma & Greg, respectively.