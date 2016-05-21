Dennis C. Brown
Dennis C. Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd665bec-cbaa-41dc-bd17-b8fa0e8667b1
Dennis C. Brown Biography (Wikipedia)
Dennis Challen Brown (also credited as D.C. Brown or simply Dennis Brown) is an American film and television composer.
He is best known for composing the soundtrack to the 1987-1996 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated TV series, along with Chuck Lorre—with whom he has continued to work ever since.
He is a six-time BMI TV Music Award winner, for Grace Under Fire and Dharma & Greg, respectively.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dennis C. Brown Tracks
Sort by
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Main Theme
Dennis C. Brown
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Main Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles - Main Theme
Last played on
Back to artist