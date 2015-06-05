Daniel Pearce, better known as Eats Everything, is an English DJ and record producer. He came to prominence in 2011 with the release of "Entrance Song" on Pets Recordings in 2011. Since then, he has received critical acclaim for a number of solo releases on Dirtybird, Hypercolour and Futureboogie.

Dan's productions combine house music with a wide range of other genres such as UK bass, garage, techno and jungle.