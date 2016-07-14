Asher DUK rapper, known for collabs with Daddy Freddy
Asher D
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd645505-0fa8-4705-b9ba-faee33580375
Asher D Biography (Wikipedia)
Asher D is an English rapper who was part of a successful partnership with reggae artist Daddy Freddy. His name was later used by another English rapper.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
