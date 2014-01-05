Diogo Dias MelgásBorn 1638. Died 1700
Diogo Dias Melgás
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1638
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd636c33-ee39-417d-acb1-4fd0b80ae560
Diogo Dias Melgás Biography (Wikipedia)
Diogo Dias Melgás (often Melgaz) (Cuba (Portugal), 1638 - Évora, 1700) was a Portuguese composer of late-Renaissance sacred polyphony.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Diogo Dias Melgás Tracks
Sort by
Salve Regina
Diogo Dias Melgás
Salve Regina
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Salve Regina
Last played on
Diogo Dias Melgás Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist