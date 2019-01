Metal Machine Trio was a group founded in 2008 by Lou Reed, Ulrich Krieger and Sarth Calhoun. The group played free improvised music, touching on various genres from free rock, free jazz, minimal music, noise, electronica, to ambient. The group rehearsed to test ideas, but all performances were improvised.

