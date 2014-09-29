Ruthann FriedmanBorn 6 July 1944
Ruthann Friedman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1944-07-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd61f85c-b76c-406f-99c9-ebf2beb4b8ac
Ruthann Friedman Biography (Wikipedia)
Ruthann Friedman (born July 6, 1944) is an American folk singer-songwriter and guitarist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ruthann Friedman Tracks
Sort by
Windy
Ruthann Friedman
Windy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Windy
Last played on
No Time
Ruthann Friedman
No Time
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Time
Last played on
When You're Near
Ruthann Friedman
When You're Near
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You're Near
Last played on
Don't Say No
Ruthann Friedman
Don't Say No
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Say No
Last played on
Ruthann Friedman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist