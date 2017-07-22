The ReadsBand from north-east Wales
The Reads
The Reads are a Wenglish alternative rock band whose debut studio album, Stories from the Border, was released in early 2011 with "Good Omens" the first single to be released from the album on 25 July 2011. Their follow up album "Lost at Sea" was released in 2014. Tracks from both albums have been played on Radio 2, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Merseyside, XFM and Amazing Radio, amongst others. Celebrity fans include Jeremy Vine, Adrian Chiles, Sky Sports reporter, Bryn Law and TV Chef, Bryn Williams. They are currently busy writing new material for their third album.
Spitting Feathers(edit)
Spitting Feathers(edit)
SHIFTING SANDS
SHIFTING SANDS
Drowned
Drowned
Drowned (radio edit)
Drowned (radio edit)
Scarlet
Scarlet
LOST AT SEA
LOST AT SEA
Nothing Bound
Nothing Bound
Spitting Feathers (Full Version)
Spitting Feathers (Full Version)
