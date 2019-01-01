Lunatic SoulProject of Mariusz Duda. Formed 2008
Lunatic Soul
2008
Lunatic Soul Biography (Wikipedia)
Lunatic Soul is a progressive rock side-project founded by Riverside vocalist and bass guitarist Mariusz Duda in 2008.
