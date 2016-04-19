Fernando GermaniOrganist. Born 5 April 1906. Died 10 June 1998
Fernando Germani
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1906-04-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd5f8608-7ca2-4f9c-9ce8-d679fd3f829a
Fernando Germani Biography (Wikipedia)
Fernando Germani (5 April 1906 – 10 June 1998) was an organist of the Basilica of St. Peter in Rome during the reign of Pope Pius XII.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fernando Germani Tracks
Sort by
Adagio (Toccata, Adagio and Fugue in C major, BWV 564)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Adagio (Toccata, Adagio and Fugue in C major, BWV 564)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfb5.jpglink
Adagio (Toccata, Adagio and Fugue in C major, BWV 564)
Last played on
Fernando Germani Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist