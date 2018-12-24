Joan SutherlandBorn 7 November 1926. Died 10 October 2010
Joan Sutherland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br1hk.jpg
1926-11-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd5ef185-fc41-425d-8bd9-a5a600a8cc17
Joan Sutherland Biography (Wikipedia)
Dame Joan Alston Sutherland, OM, AC, DBE (7 November 1926 – 10 October 2010) was an Australian-born coloratura soprano noted for her contribution to the renaissance of the bel canto repertoire from the late 1950s through to the 1980s.
She possessed a voice combining extraordinary agility, accurate intonation, "supremely" pinpoint staccatos, a trill and a tremendous upper register, although music critics often complained about the imprecision of her diction.
Sutherland was the first Australian to win a Grammy Award, for Best Classical Performance – Vocal Soloist (with or without orchestra) in 1962.
Joan Sutherland Tracks
Delibes: Lakme / Act 1 - Viens, Mallika, ... Dome epais (Flower Duet)
Act III - 9 Spargi Damore Pianto
Gaetano Donizetti
Act III - 9 Spargi Damore Pianto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjzr.jpglink
Spargi d'amaro pianto (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
Donizetti: Lucia di Lammermoor: Spargi D'Amaro Pianto
J Strauss II: Casanova: Nuns' Chorus
Bellini: I Puritani: A Te O Cara
Bella figlia dell'amore (Rigoletto)
Giuseppe Verdi
Chi mi frena in tal momento? (Lucia di Lammermoor)
Gaetano Donizetti
Flower Duet (EXTRACT) (from "Lakme")
Léo Delibes
Nuns' Chorus
La traviata - "Libiamo ne'lieti calici (Brindisi)
Giuseppe Verdi
Let the bright seraphim (Samson)
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
Romeo et Juliette (Act 1, No 3)
Charles‐François Gounod
Santo di patria (Attila)
Giuseppe Verdi
Let The Bright Seraphim (Samson)
George Frideric Handel
Orchestra
Mira, o Norma (Norma, Act III)
Vincenzo Bellini
Ernani - Tutto sprezzo
Giuseppe Verdi
Performer
Spargi d'amaro pianto (Lucia di Lammermoor: Act 3, Sc 2)
Gaetano Donizetti
Conductor
Orchestra
O Dieu! Que de bijoux... Ah! je ris (Faust)
Charles‐François Gounod
Orchestra
Casta diva... Ah! bello a me ritorno (Norma)
Vincenzo Bellini
Faust - O dieu! Que de bijoux..
Charles‐François Gounod
Donizetti: La Fille de Regiment (Act Two)
Gaetano Donizetti
Waltz Song 'For Tonight' from Tom Jones
Edward German
UN DI FELICE, ETEREA (LA TRAVIATA)
Giuseppe Verdi
Music Arranger
Mira O Norma - Norma
Bella Figlia Dell'Amore - Rigoletto
Rosina; Act 2 "Light as thistledown"
William Shield
Rosina; Act 1 "Whilst with village maids"
William Shield
Chi mi frena in tal momento - Lucia di Lammermoor
Hamlet: A vos jeux, mes amis, permettez-moi
Ambroise Thomas
Orchestra
Vasco de Gama -La Marguerite a ferme sa corolle
Georges Bizet
Orchestra
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls from The Bohemian Girl
Nuns Chorus
Joan Sutherland
Flower Duet from Lakme
Léo Delibes
The Twelve days of Christmas
Trad.
Nuns' Chorus arr Gamley (Casanova)
Johann Strauss II
Choir
I Dreamt I Dwelt in Marble Halls
Michael William Balfe
Lachrymosa
Giuseppe Verdi
O beau pays de la Touraine (Les Huguenots)
Giacomo Meyerbeer
Conductor
Concerto for Coloratura and Orchestra, Op.82 (Glière, Reinhold)
Joan Sutherland
Sous le dôme épais (Lakmé)
Léo Delibes
Lo! Here the gentle lark
Henry Bishop, Alexander Murray, Joan Sutherland, London Symphony Orchestra & Richard Bonynge
Composer
Performer
Songs My Mother Taught Me (B.104`4),
Antonín Dvořák
Past BBC Events
Proms 1960: Prom 19
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1960: Prom 08
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1957: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1956: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1955: Prom 14
Royal Albert Hall
