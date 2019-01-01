A*M*EBritish singer and songwriter. Born 13 December 1994
Aminata Jamieson (née Kabba) (born 13 December 1994), better known as A*M*E, is a British singer and songwriter. A*M*E was born in Freetown, Sierra Leone on 13 December 1994. In 2011, Amy was scouted and signed by Take That frontman Gary Barlow to his label, Future Records.
On 9 December 2012 the BBC announced that A*M*E had been nominated for the Sound of 2013 poll.
In January 2013 A*M*E signed to Sony Music's Epic Records after Barlow closed Future Records to focus on his own career commitments. Her single "Need U (100%)", a collaboration with Duke Dumont and MNEK, topped the UK Singles Chart on 7 April 2013.
