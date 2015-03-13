Vell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd5cd2ae-0c36-4d41-b00f-b3b6ab44baf0
Vell Tracks
Sort by
Childish
Vell
Childish
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02whkdg.jpglink
Childish
Last played on
Childish (feat. TY Dolla $)
Vell
Childish (feat. TY Dolla $)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Childish (feat. TY Dolla $)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Oakland
Vell
Oakland
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n5cxj.jpglink
Oakland
Last played on
Back to artist