Wolf-Dieter HauschildBorn 6 December 1937
Wolf-Dieter Hauschild
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-12-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd5c86dc-ed37-4ff2-9fc3-317e41cd0626
Wolf-Dieter Hauschild Tracks
Sort by
Chorus: Hagel statt Regen (Israel In Egypt)
George Frideric Handel
Chorus: Hagel statt Regen (Israel In Egypt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
Chorus: Hagel statt Regen (Israel In Egypt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Washingtons Birthday from Holiday Symphony
MDR Sinfonieorchester
Washingtons Birthday from Holiday Symphony
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Washingtons Birthday from Holiday Symphony
Last played on
Back to artist