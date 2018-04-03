Michael Conway BakerBorn 13 March 1937
Michael Conway Baker
Michael Conway Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Conway Baker (born March 13, 1937) is a Canadian composer and music educator of American birth. He became a naturalized Canadian citizen in 1970 and has resided more or less continuously in the Vancouver area since.
