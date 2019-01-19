Sreerama Chandra Mynampati (Telugu: శ్రీరామచంద్ర మైనంపతి) is a professional singer and 2010 Indian Idol winner from Hyderabad who debuted his playback career in the Telugu film industry. Sreeram won the fifth season of music reality show Indian Idol 5 and was awarded by one of the most prominent figures in the history of Indian cinema, Amitabh Bachchan. In 2013, he made his Telugu cinema acting debut with the film Sri Jagadguru Aadi Sankara. He has altogether played as the lead actor in 2 Tollywood movies Prema Geema Jantha Nai and Sri Jagadguru Adi Shankara. He acted with Salman Khan for an advertisement with Suzuki.

He is the first person from South India to win the Indian Idol title. His victory on the show has landed him Rs. 5 million cash, a one-year contract with Sony Music Entertainment, a Tata Winger car and, for the first time, a chance to sing a song in a Yash Raj Films project. Sreerama has given chartbusters songs in eight Indian languages. The State Government of Andhra Pradesh honored him with the Lata Mangeshkar Award along with a cash award of Rs. 1 lakh.