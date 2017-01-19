Andreas SchaererBorn 17 December 1976
Andreas Schaerer
1976-12-17
Andreas Schaerer Biography (Wikipedia)
Andreas Schaerer (born 17 December 1976) is an award-winning Swiss jazz vocalist and composer, performing internationally, and an academic teacher. He founded the sextet 'Hildegard Lernt Fliegen' and collaborated with notable international musicians, including Bobby McFerrin for the improvised opera Bobble.
Andreas Schaerer Performances & Interviews
Andreas Schaerer Tracks
Wig Alert (Live)
Andreas Schaerer
Song Yet Untitled
Michael Wollny & Vincent Peirani
Ensemble
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra - Parts 2 & 3
Arnold Schoenberg
Narrator
Ensemble
Solo Improvisation
Andreas Schaerer
Pipe Tomahawk
Andreas Schaerer
Sandwich with Language
Andreas Schaerer
Aire
Anton Hunter & Andreas Schaerer
Performer
Triple Prism
Anton Hunter & Andreas Schaerer
Performer
Knock Code 3
Andreas Schaerer
Sad Lilly
Andreas Schaerer
