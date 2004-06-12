Munojot Yo‘lchiyevaBorn 1960
1960
Munojot Yo‘lchiyeva Biography (Wikipedia)
Munojot Yo‘lchiyeva (born 1960), also known under her name Munadjat Yulchieva, is the leading performer of classical Uzbek music and its Persian-language cousin Shashmaqâm. She is famous for the unique quality of her voice and her natural charisma.
