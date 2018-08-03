Jorge MorelBorn 9 May 1931
Jorge Morel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1931-05-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd539072-4369-4b1b-91dc-65a2ce086844
Jorge Morel Biography (Wikipedia)
Jorge Morel [real name: Jorge Scibona] (born May 9, 1931) is a classical guitarist and composer from Argentina. He is now living and working in New York City.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jorge Morel Tracks
Sort by
Danza brasilera
Jorge Morel
Danza brasilera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05s4209.jpglink
Danza brasilera
Last played on
Danza Brasilera
Craig Ogden
Danza Brasilera
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br018.jpglink
Danza Brasilera
Last played on
Danza brasilera
Jorge Morel
Danza brasilera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danza brasilera
Last played on
Danza brasilera
Jorge Morel
Danza brasilera
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danza brasilera
Last played on
Jorge Morel Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist