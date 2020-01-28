Jeff Labes
Jeff Labes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/dd528875-c786-4fb0-a2c7-574a7bfb9612
Jeff Labes Biography (Wikipedia)
Jef Labes is an American keyboardist and musician. He is best known from his work with Van Morrison and Bonnie Raitt. Jef Labes has also arranged for string and woodwind instruments on numerous albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jeff Labes Tracks
Sort by
Moondance
Collin Tillton
Moondance
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kym67.jpglink
Moondance
Last played on
Back to artist