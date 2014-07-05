Magic HourFormed 1993
Magic Hour
1993
Magic Hour Biography (Wikipedia)
Magic Hour were an American psychedelic rock band from greater Boston, Massachusetts, USA and were made up of former Crystalized Movements member Wayne Rogers and Kate Biggar and former Galaxie 500 members Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang.
Magic Hour Tracks
Passing Time (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 1994)
Magic Hour
Passing Time (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 1994)
I Had A Thought (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 1994)
Magic Hour
I Had A Thought (Radio 1 Session, 3 May 1994)
