Antonello VendittiBorn 8 March 1949
Antonello Venditti
1949-03-08
Antonello Venditti Biography
Antonio "Antonello" Venditti (born 8 March 1949) is an Italian singer-songwriter who became famous in the 1970s for the social themes of his songs.
Piero E Cinzia
Ti Amo Inutilmente
Born Under The Sign Of Pisces
